RCMP are investigating after a witness reported seeing two individuals breaking into and removing items from a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP are investigating after a witness reported seeing two individuals breaking into and removing items from a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Thieves break into, steal items from North Okanagan mailbox

Police investigating after items were taken from a community mailbox on Van Kleeck Avenue Thursday

Police are investigating after two individuals reportedly broke into a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Nov. 26, a member of the public witnessed the two suspects break into and remove items from a community mailbox in the 2100 block of Van Kleeck Avenue, according to RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

The witness provided the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP with a descriptsion of the suspects, as well as a description of their vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask that anyone who may have information contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

READ MORE: Public warned after woman assaulted in Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Armstrong city staff threatened in snow removal complaint

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Canada PostRCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut
Next story
Firefighters tend to apartment blaze along Gordon Drive

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train stops in Salmon Arm on Dec. 14, 2019. (File photo)
CP Holiday Train at Home to give $7,000 to Salmon Arm food bank

Council members express appreciation for support of the Shuswap from CP Rail

The Centenoka Park Mall is not hosting a public rally planned to take place there on Nov. 28. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm mall not supporting COVID-19 rally

Centenoka Park Mall focused on keeping customers, tenants, staff safe

Kristal Burgess, leader of the Canoe Traffic-Calming Working Group, wrote to council in November 2020 requesting safety improvements, including the reduction or eradication of speeding up and down 50th Street, the main access road in and out of Canoe. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Dangerous drivers prompt request from Canoe residents to Salmon Arm council

Traffic-calming work group makes several requests, including better signage and more police presence

Those looking to view Christmas light displays in Salmon Arm will want to drive by 2320 First Ave NE starting on Dec. 5. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm resident’s Christmas light display continues to expand

Terry Bonar preparing to light up 1st Ave NE starting Dec. 5

RCMP cruiser. (File photo)
Alberta, Chase residents handed driving prohibitions from RCMP

Drivers fail alcohol screening device tests

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna firefighters on scene of an apartment fire on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Firefighters tend to apartment blaze along Gordon Drive

Two dogs were found safe inside the unit

RCMP are investigating after a witness reported seeing two individuals breaking into and removing items from a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Thieves break into, steal items from North Okanagan mailbox

Police investigating after items were taken from a community mailbox on Van Kleeck Avenue Thursday

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

The SS Sicamous on Okanagan Lake in Penticton has been decorated for the holiday season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
PHOTOS: S.S. Sicamous lit up with cheerful holiday display

Tis’ the season

Tim Hortons in Lake Country banded together to help raise more than $4,700 for the local food bank through its Smile Cookie campaign. (Photo submitted)
Lake Country Tim Hortons brings smiles to food bank

Annual Smile Cookie campaign raises $4,735

Most Read