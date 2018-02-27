Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Another Vernon business has been hit by thieves.

Knotty Nelly’s Hair and Tanning (in the Okanagan Landing Plaza on 25th Avenue) was broken into Thursday, Feb. 23.

A number of hair products were stolen and two individuals were captured on surveillance.

Just eight days earlier another business on 25th Avenue was the victim of theft. A man helped himself to the cash register at Polar Battery Feb. 15.

See: Thief helps himself to cash register

RCMP also recently issued a plea for public assistance last week to identify a man who allegedly stole a credit card on Feb. 8 and was using it to make purchases.

See: Investigators seek public help to identify accused fraudster.

In Lake Country, one suspect was apprehended following an attempted break-in Monday.

See also: Lake Country theft break-in foiled by police.

Anyone with information regarding these or any other criminal activity is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment. If you would like to remain anonymous, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

Just Posted

On the road to Jeopardy!

Salmon Arm trivia buff James Cowling auditions for popular TV game show

Silverbacks wrap up five-game stretch with back-to-back victories

Home team heads into the playoffs with renewed momentum

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Strong showing for Salmon Arm in the B.C. Winter games

Competitions in Kamloops end in medal wins for many athletes

Sports shorts

Local skier qualifies for Pyoengchang Paralympics and other short sports stories

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

Silverbacks wrap up five-game stretch with back-to-back victories

Home team heads into the playoffs with renewed momentum

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K hit for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Most Read