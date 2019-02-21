Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

The Chase RCMP are seeking those responsible for two property crimes in rural areas near the village. (File Photo)

The Chase RCMP are investigating a break and enter at the eco-depot located at 1595 Martin Prairie Road in Pritchard.

Overnight on Feb. 17, three suspects cut the fence at the recycling depot which is managed by the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD). Several items were taken including bottles and a mattress.

Also on the property crime front, the Chase RCMP are still looking for those responsible for an early-February break in on Kamloops Shuswap Road. Thieves entered a commercial garage in the 5500 block through a broken window and took three sets of Goodyear Duratrac tires. They also stole a yellow Champion brand generator, a green and black Ryobi generator, a Husquavarna chain saw, a Stihl brush saw and various hand tools.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Impaired driver taken off road in Anglemont.

The Chase RCMP issued a 50-year-old Anglemont man a driving prohibition after finding his truck parked in the middle of the road.

The RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Vickers Trail in Anglemont at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. Officers found a grey pickup truck parked in the roadway when they arrived on the scene. The driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition after failing a roadside screening device. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

