A giant decorative burger like the one pictured here was stolen from the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary on Feb. 4. (Shuswap Grill/Facebook)

Thieves swipe giant decorative hamburger

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwhich

There was a ham-burglary in front of a Salmon Arm restaurant during its dinner rush on Monday, Feb. 4.

It was not one of the burgers coming off the grill at the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary that thieves targeted, but one of the large decorative burgers which adorn its front entrance.

Restaurant employee Dolena Koenig said sometime between 5 and 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, two or more thieves arrived in a vehicle and stole the giant burger which was visible from the highway.

“It’s just crazy that they were brazen enough to take a 200-lb burger from right at our kitchen door,” Koenig said.

The Burgary is asking the public to keep an eye out for the stolen sandwich.

