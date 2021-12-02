With the arrival of December, Environment Canada officially observes the start of winter. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

With the arrival of December, Environment Canada officially observes the start of winter. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

This winter in the Okanagan is the hardest ever to predict, meteorologist says

To kick off the month of December, cities in the Okanagan set national heat records

It’s that time of year again.

Environment Canada officially observes the start of winter when the calendar flips to December and with that comes a weather projection for the entire season.

In early November, Environment Canada said there’s a 30 per cent chance of a white Christmas in Okanagan. The arrival of December, however, marks the official start of a long-term seasonal forecast.

“This has been the hardest (winter) to call in years,” said Doug Lundquist, a Kelowna-based meteorologist. “Our model is actually saying that our winter is likely to be in the cold category, but it’s been flipping around so I don’t put too much stock into that.”

Lundquist said that he’s skeptical about any long-term forecast right now because of the unpredictable weather changes in the Okanagan.

“Even though it’s December, I’m not believing the long-term forecast. I’ve done this job for 34 years and most winters I have a lot of believability in long-term forecasts, but this year I don’t.”

As of Dec. 2, the 30 per cent chance of a white Christmas in parts of the Okanagan as previously predicted stands, according to Lundquist.

READ MORE: 30% chance of a snowy white holiday in Penticton, meteorologist says

Environment Canada may observe the start of winter until Dec. 1, but in the case of 2021, the weather didn’t quite agree with the experts. Heat records were set across the Okanagan on Wednesday, with Penticton seeing a temperature that reached up to 22.5 C.

It’s safe to say that the beginning of December was anything but winter-like in the Okanagan.

“It was the hottest ever December day in B.C. history it looks like and maybe tied or possibly the hottest December day ever in Canada,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Wednesday’s warm climate in Penticton and Salmon Arm wasn’t the first time the Okanagan had set all-time weather records in 2021.

In June, Kelowna and Penticton both set records for the highest temperature ever recorded in each respective city.

READ MORE: Penticton smashes 90-year-old heat record for December

READ MORE: Warm North Okanagan weather results in December lake dip

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasEnvironment Canada weatherOkanagan

Previous story
B.C. officials urge drivers to avoid travel, conserve gas even as 3rd storm passes
Next story
B.C. chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

Just Posted

(File photo by Advocate staff)
B.C. police watchdog investigating after two men injured in crash near Armstrong

In 2017, when Vernon hosted the 55+ BC Games, the flag is handed over to the Kimberly Cranbrook 2018 55+ Games at the closing ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 16. (File photo)
Salmon Arm making a bid to host the 2024 55+BC Games

Taxpayers in Salmon Arm will be paying a four per cent increase in taxes in 2022 due mainly to increases in the policing budget. (File photo)
Taxpayers in Salmon Arm to pay 4% hike mainly due to policing costs

The Eagle Valley Arts Council is seeking heritage designation for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre. (File photo)
Heritage designation sought for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre