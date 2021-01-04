12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)

Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

The Thompson-Okanagan’s priciest home is no longer located in Kelowna.

For years, a home located at 4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna topped the BC Assessment Authority’s property value charts for the region, but the newly released 2021 assessment plots it at $10.6 million — more than last year’s $10.3 million, but less than a Lake Country home valued at $10.7 million.

4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna. (Rock House Style)

4358 Hobson Road in Kelowna. (Rock House Style)

The residence, located at 12990 Pixton Road, took second on the list last year when it was valued at $10.2 million, but the extra half-a-million put it on top for 2021.

Lake Country also knocked West Kelowna out of the top three. A home at 18250 Juniper Cove Road jumped the list to the number three spot with an assessed value of $10.1 million.

West Kelowna’s first appearance on the list is at number four; 1683 Pritchard Drive is valued at $9.6 million.

Peachland makes its first appearance on the list at the 11th spot with an $8.2-million home located at 7280 Highway 97 S.

Homes in the Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on the list.

The first home to make the list outside the Central Okanagan comes at 21st on the list in Coldstream. A home at 8200 Kalavista Drive is valued at $7.5 million.

You can view the top 100 valued residential properties on BC Assessment’s website.

READ MORE: Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

Just Posted

Okanagan winter. Pixabay
Warm weather on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures above 5 C

Steve Laughlin, Facebook.
Semi-truck tips over in Sicamous traffic circle

The traffic circle at Highway 97A will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

Salmon Arm resident wakes up to find thief standing in living room at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP nab break-and-enter suspect after chase from living room

Locking doors recommended after thief targets vehicles, houses

The value of single family homes in the Thompson Okanagan region has increased, according to statistics from BC Assessment. (Black Press file photo)
Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Highest increase is in Princeton with values rising by 17 per cent over past year

Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchard was recently sold to the owners of Squamish-based Northyards Cider Co. A new cidery is planned for the property. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: December

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)
Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)
Advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon trails society calls for two toilets between Coldstream and Lake Country for rail trail users

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps nab prolific North Okanagan offender

New Year’s Day situation follows man from reported B&E to ATV incident

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Big White Ski Resort recently submitted its 2020 Master Plan to the province. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

Big White’s new 2020 Master Plan shows resort’s intention to more than double in size over the next 60 years

Most Read