Thousands in the dark in Salmon Arm

More than 2,100 people in Salmon Arm have been in the dark since around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. (BC Hydro)

Power outage affecting more than 2,100 customers Friday the 13th

The power is out for 2,141 Salmon Arm area BC Hydro customers the morning of Friday the 13th.

The cause of the outage that cut the power around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 13, is under investigation.

BC Hydro’s website reports a crew has been assigned to investigate the outage.

