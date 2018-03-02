A threat made to the Peachland mayor has since been removed. - Credit: Contributed

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

The mayor of Peachland says she contacted the RCMP after a threat was made about burning her house down on a Facebook page.

The threat, which was posted on the Friends of Beach Avenue. Peachland BC Facebook page, read “The Peachland mayor is not for the people shes for profit someone go light a fire to her house scum!” (sic) by an individual who goes by the name “Janice Wyatt” on Facebook.

Mayor Cindy Fortin said the post was left up for several days before it was removed.

“I feel like the Facebook account holders are partially responsible for this, first of all for leaving it on and inciting such comments. I decided that this Wednesday was Pink Shirt Day… I had a written a column on bullying and harassment for kids (previously) and I thought what example am I setting if someone’s written something so horrible and I don’t do something about it.”

The comment crossed the line, she said.

Related: Packed house in Peachland for controversial proposed development

Fortin said she initially contacted the RCMP about a week and a half ago and was later told by police the comment maker said it was an “off the cuff” comment and she’s actually from the Lower Mainland.

“I’m happy it’s resolved,” said Fortin, adding she was initially concerned about the comment.

Randey Brophy, a moderator of the Friends of Beach Avenue Facebook page, said both moderators were out of the country when the comment was made and he was unaware he could delete it from his phone.

Brophy said he replied to the comment, which was made around Feb. 15, and that it didn’t reflect the views of the association.

The page is also an open group, and the person who made the comment was not part of the association, nor are they part of the Okanagan, he said.

He said the issue was resolved before the mayor made a statement about the comment.

“She’s tried to equate that to the members of FOBA… she’s just trying to make political capital of this.”

The RCMP have not returned emails sent by the Captial News. The story will be updated if more information becomes available.

A message sent to “Janice Wyatt” via Facebook has also not been returned.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Critical Condition: Reports support claims of sub-par care in B.C.
Next story
UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Just Posted

Salmon Arm facing $1 million-plus bill for railway crossing upgrades

Ross Street underpass project would eliminate need for improvements at Marine Park and Narcisse

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Man targeted in Kelowna shooting sentenced overseas to life in prison

A B.C. gangster who was a target of a Kelowna shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

OC Students’ Union resigned to tuition fee hike

College commitment to improved student services softens financial hit

Students release pigs with a purpose in Salmon Arm

Bastion Elementary Grade 4/5 class set out piggy banks for different causes

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

New measures begin this month to combat distracted driving in the province

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Most Read