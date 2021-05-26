UPDATE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

UPDATE (11:45 a.m.):

A Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) student told Capital News that the three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school. They said that a teacher read out a letter informing the class that the students had died.

ORIGINAL:

Three people are dead after a horrific crash on Gordon Drive in Kelowna overnight.

Kelowna RCMP remains on scene of Gordon Drive and Cook Road hours after the single-vehicle collision and is asking drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route, Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived on the scene about midnight, May 26, to discover a vehicle with extensive damage and the three deceased occupants inside.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the next-of-kin notifications, and the BC Coroner’s Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until the scene investigation is complete.

