COVID-19 virus (file photo).

Three more long-term care facilities in Kelowna declare COVID-19 outbreaks

Five elderly care facilities in Kelowna are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

Three more elderly-focused facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a recent Interior Health update.

There are three cases at David Lloyd Jones long-term care facility with two residents and one staff testing positive for the virus.

Hawthorn Park assisted/independent living in Kelowna has four cases: one resident and three staff had tested positive.

Village at Mill Creek long-term care in Kelowna has two cases from one resident and one staff.

The three facilities join two other elderly care facilities in the Kelowna area that have reported outbreaks earlier this month. Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna reported 23 cases where five residents and 18 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Cottonwoods Care Centre reported 12 cases, including eight residents and four staff.

The outbreaks come after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered all workers in long-term care facilities in B.C. to get vaccinated in a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 12.

READ MORE: B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC HealthCity of KelownaCOVID-19

Previous story
Family says ‘difficult to process’ death sentence in China of former Abbotsford man
Next story
61,000 rural B.C. homes supplied with high-speed internet since 2019: project update

Just Posted

The Ministry of Transportation has told the city that the downtown corridor will be revisited in a year, following the installation of the new lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE in Salmon Arm, to see if more safety improvements are warranted. (File photo)
Resident calls for action at Salmon Arm intersection after witnessing truck behaviour

An excessive speeder crashed their car on Aug. 8 while attempting to evade police, according to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (Black Press file photo)
Enderby woman crashes car attempting to evade police on Highway 1 near Sicamous

A boat cruises Okanagan Lake while a helicopter buckets the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the Westside Aug. 11. (Darren Wolf photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded its evacuation alert, in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, to include 56 properties. (CSRD image)
Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland