Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

(File photo)

Police say a man was shot and a woman assaulted in a “targeted” incident in Surrey Monday night.

It happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. in the 7700-block of 184th Street.

This is the third reported shooting in Cloverdale since Saturday, bringing the city’s shots-fired tally to 25 for 2018.

See also: Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

See also: RCMP investigating second Saturday shooting in Cloverdale

The recent shootings include the Paul Bennett homicide, a report of shots fired at a vehicle in the 17600-block of Fraser Highway late Saturday night, and the latest, at 11:25 p.m. Monday.

In the most recent incident, police say officers responded to a home after several 911 calls about gunfire. Surrey RCMP say they found an injured woman who had been assaulted, and a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both were taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

“As a result of the preliminary investigation, police believe this was a targeted incident,” states an RCMP release. “The victims and suspect are believed to be known to one another, and the victims are known to police.”

The Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of this investigation and are asking witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Surrey saw 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, 61 in 2016 and 88 in 2015.


