A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

Three Valley Lake fire now estimated to be 309 hectares

BC Wildfire updated the information about the fire July 29

BC Wildfire is reporting that the Three Valley Lake fire has grown in size to 309 hectares.

After around 10 days of reporting that the fire remained at 60 hectares, they released updated information July 29 at 10 a.m.

The wildfire, located above Three Valley Lake, around 19 km west of Revelstoke, was discovered on July 11. Though first reported to be caused by lighting, the cause is now “under investigation”.

READ MORE: CSRD launches new emergency alert system

Two properties in the area were evacuated on July 20, including the Three Valley Lake Chateau.

BC Wildfire is not actively fighting the fire, however, CP Rail has been fighting the fire with a helicopter and spraying fire retardant along the brush beside the tracks.

READ MORE: Structure protection in place as Three Valley Lake Chateau evacuated

READ MORE: Columbia Shuswap Regional District monitoring risk of rockfall near Three Valley Lake Chateau

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Revelstoke

Previous story
Summerland expands network of electric vehicle charging stations
Next story
Langley RCMP celebrates all officers being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP confirmed a person drowned in White Lake on July 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP confirm drowning at White Lake north of Salmon Arm

This photo of a scene from Caravan’s Hands Up! includes Nans Kelder, Maggie Nagle and Corrine Koslo up front, with Sue Kyle playing banjo, Alan Bates on guitar and David Balser on bass. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Caravan Farm Theatre: Origins of the Shuswap’s most successful intentional community

Lily Lee Bernardin shades in the letters on her sign thanking firefighters in Sicamous on July 23, 2021. (Jamie Sherlock/Submitted)
Sicamous community creates signs of support for firefighters, first responders

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Green Eggs and Ham was born out of a bet