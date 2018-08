According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Expect rain and thunderstorms this evening, according to Environment Canada.

A heat warning and special air quality statement are in effect for the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

Expect Wednesday’s forecast to have a mix of sun and cloud before a chance of showers throughout the week.

Report wildfires to *5555 on a cell or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

