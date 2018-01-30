A student at a Penticton middle school had some Tide PODS confiscated after school officials believed he was trying to entice others to take the Tide Pod Challenge of biting down on the detergent caps. Austin Kirk/Special to the Western News

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

It appears students of at least one Okanagan middle school are smart enough not to take the Tide POD Challenge.

According to Wendy Hyer, Penticton School District superintendent, it’s not believed any of the children at the unnamed school bit into the detergent capsules brought by a male student last week.

“The Tide POD Challenge has been on the internet for the past couple of months and he (student) brought some Tide PODS to school in the morning, trying to fit in with his peers, trying to see if anybody wanted to participate,” said Hyer Tuesday. “The peer group let the principal know and so the principal confiscated the Tide PODS. It was a young immature student and nobody had taken the challenge.

“The principal contacted the parents and met with all the teachers and they let their classes know how dangerous such an activity or event would be to their health.”

She added it was the only reported incident of its type in the school district to date.

Related: B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide PODS for fun

The dangerous, potentially life-threatening fad as been growing in popularity with video posts of the activity surfacing on social media in Canada and the United States where it is thought to have started.

There have been a number of incidents involving young children accidentally ingesting the often colourful, dissolving laundry pacs and the manufacturers have taken steps, including child-resistant containers, to prevent similar accidents.

Hyer believes the message of the dangers of biting into the pods is getting through.

“When I chatted with my high school principals they said high school students are very aware of the challenge and they all think it’s stupid,” she said. “The chemicals in a Tide POD can burn your lips, their caustic, they can cause neurological damage.”

The highly-concentrated packets of detergent, candy or toy-like in appearance, have a strong chemical base and can reportedly cause destructive burns to the esophagus or airway, leading to breathing problems. There is the added danger of getting the irritant material in the eyes.

Among the ingredients is hydrogen peroxide which is one of the most common bleaching agents, along with ethanol.

Symptoms of detergent poisoning can include vomiting, drowsiness, coughing, seizures and unconsciousness.

Another ingredient, Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS) can also cause liver and kidney damage.

The detergent packets first appeared on the market around 2010 and the maker, The Proctor and Gamble Company, has since put set up this web site: https://tide.com/en-us/safety about product handling.

Along with young, children those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia are also at risk and a number of people have died in the United States after eating them.

The B.C. Drug and Poison Information Centre (1-800-567-8911) offers a 24-hour telephone information service which provides immediate information about the effects of drugs and poisons and treatment to health care providers and the general public.

A toll-free number is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians. The website is www.dpic.org.

Previous story
Which MLA would step aside to make room for Dianne Watts?
Next story
Firefighter dismissed without just cause, rules judge

Just Posted

A ringette family’s long road back

Shuswap sports organization rallies around father and daughter after car crash

Snow generates power outages, collisions in Shuswap

Five to 10 more centimetres forecast for late Thursday in Salmon Arm.

Update: Schools are open and buses are running

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, but roads are reportedly very icy

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Snowmobiler dies in Barriere backcountry

The Kamloops man was traveling with three others and two snowmobiles in the Harp Mountain area

NHL defender visits B.C. hometown to speak to minor hockey youth

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Princeton student damages and spits on vehicle

RCMP hand over case to school district

Most Read