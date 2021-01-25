Tires slashed at three North Okanagan residences

Three cars had their tires slashed in Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)

Several people parked in the Okanagan Landing couldn’t get very far Saturday morning after finding their tires were flat.

Three reports of vehicle tires being slashed were made in the Cameo Drive area of Vernon, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“For the person that decided to slash my brother’s girlfriend’s tire… I hope you realize that this entire house is a low-income family and can barely afford to pay for gas,” Marlea Best posted on the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group Jan. 24. “You have now added an extensive cost to our families list that we cannot afford.”

While this owner has since been able to get a pair of tires, she wasn’t the only victim.

“Information provided to police indicates the incidents took place during the night of Jan. 22, 2021, or in the morning of Jan. 23, 2021,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

An investigation is continuing and anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the local RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

