Ruth Wigman. (Okanagan College/Submitted)

Top Chef contestant infuses her way into Okanagan College kitchen

Ruth Wigman has appeared on two Food Network shows

Okanagan College in Kelowna has added a taste of celebrity to its kitchen.

Ruth Wigman, who was a contestant on the Food Network’s ‘Canada’s Top Chef’ program in 2014, has taken the role of executive chef at the Infusions restaurant on campus.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for the culinary world with student chefs,” said Wigman. “Their energy and ideas are contagious. It will be my role to help them experience what it is like to work in a restaurant and show them how we can be inspired by local foods and the region in the dishes we prepare.”

Wigman was also on the show ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ last January.

Away from the cameras, she brings to campus a 20-year career in the industry from coast-to-coast, including the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, and Bistro Sofia in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Wigman joins Infusions at just the right time – the restaurant is taking part in the ‘Dine Around’ program, joining other locations around the Okanagan to offer three-course meals for fixed prices until Feb. 9.

Find the Infusion menu for the event at dinearound.ca.

READ MORE: It’s time to ‘Dine Around’, Okanagan

READ MORE: Potential Indigenous course grad credit homegrown in Central Okanagan

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
