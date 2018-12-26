Top videos for 2018: Trial ends in 2011 gangland slaying

Bullets were everywhere after the Aug. 14, 2011 shooting of Jonathan Bacon. - Image: Don Sipos

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The end of the trial for the 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon is placed at number six in the top 10 video countdown.

Arguably the most infamous case in Kelowna’s history finally came to end this year, seven years after gunshots rang out on a sunny afternoon in downtown Kelowna.

Footage released during this year’s trial showcased the harrowing moment when gangsters opened fire on notorious Red Scorpion Jonathan Bacon in broad daylight.

Seven years later, the three men who plotted and carried out the gangland slaying that “shocked the community” in 2011 were sentenced in May for crimes far lesser than what they were initially charged with.

Read more: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

For committing second degree murder, Jason McBride was sentenced to life in prison, with eligibility to apply for parole at 18 years.

Juhjhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced to 18 years apiece for conspiring to murder Bacon and Larry Amero and James Riach. Both were credited time and a half for each day they were already behind bars.

Read more: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying that left mark on Kelowna

At the end of the trial, Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, the Chief Officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said the result “will hopefully bring some comfort to the community and all of those adversely impacted by the violence that took place on that summer day in 2011. It should also serve as a reminder to those involved in perpetrating gang violence that we will be relentless and resolute as we help bring those individuals who threaten our communities with gun violence to account.”

