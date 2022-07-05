(File photo)

(File photo)

Tornado warning issued for Eastern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm is bringing the possibility of tornados

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the County of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet on July 5.

The warning, issued at 2:40 p.m. stated that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” stated Environment Canada, in the warning.

According to the warning, the suspected tornado was located near Alliance, in Flagstaff County, and travelling northeast at 15 km/h.

Due to this potentially life-threatening situation, those in the storm’s path, or anyone who can see or hear the funnel cloud, are advised to take shelter immediately in a room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows.

At 2:56 p.m. the warning was expanded to include areas near Brownfield, Coronation and Throne.

Breaking NewsNews and Weather

Previous story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery
Next story
Man detained in US July 4 parade shooting that left at least 6 dead, 30 hurt

Just Posted

A Life Ring station at a White Lake beach will remain empty for the time being after two of the life-saving devices were stolen this year. (Contributed)
Life saving device not being replaced at White Lake beach after two recent thefts

District of Sicamous Coun. Malcolm Makayev listens as town manager Evan Parliament responds to a question during a town hall meeting on the proposed Bruhn Bridge replacement options held in the Eagle River Secondary gym on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (File photo)
District of Sicamous announces departure of town manager

Facebook.
UPDATE: Collision causes delays on Highway 1 west of Sorrento

Shuswap FC U17 Girls (back row, left to right): Holly Overgaard (manager), Cassia Franklin, Jessica Andreasen, Olivia Lega, Samantha Hardy, Lauren Williams, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Alun Walters (coach). Front row: Ryann Decker, Janna Schneider, Payton Kerr, Sophia Torrie, Katie Overgaard, Ava Ruckle, Hilary Vukadinovic, Quinn McTavish, Sara Worton. (Contributed)
Shuswap soccer girls bring home gold, bronze from BC Championships