The incident happened sometime Monday afternoon

A semi-truck appears to have crashed into the water of Monte Lake off Highway 97.

The incident happened sometime Monday afternoon, between Kamloops and Vernon.

RCMP, BC Hydro and emergency crews were seen lining the highway. Traffic was slow going in the area as the highway was reduce to single-lane, alternating traffic accordion to DriveBC.

It’s unclear what caused the transport truck to leave the road and crash into the lake.

READ MORE: Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashOkanagan