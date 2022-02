A vehicle incident is causing delays on Highway 97 near Salmon River Road this morning.

DriveBC reports the eastbound lane incident is between Range and O’Neil roads east of Falkland. Single-lane alternating traffic is underway.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. The next update is expected around 11 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Tears were inevitable’: Falkland man receives Oilers shirt received by friend killed in Afghanistan

READ MORE: Ice day for a dip for Vernon firefighters

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation