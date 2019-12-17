A semi trailer sits in a ditch on Highway 1 Eastbound from Sicamous on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AIM Roads)

Traffic delays reported on Highway 1 east of Sicamous, semi trailer in ditch

Eastbound traffic lined up between Malakwa, Three Valley Gap

Truck traffic has come to a standstill along Highway 1 heading east from Sicamous.

Video footage from Drive BC traffic cameras and reports on social media show and describe difficult traffic and weather conditions along the highway.

AIM Roads, the province’s highway maintenance contractor, has reported that roads have been plowed but road conditions are slippery. The contractor also reports that trucks are actively working along Highway 1 at Malakwa but there are delays west of Revelstoke. AIM Roads also confirms there is a semi trailer in a ditch but is not impeding traffic. The recovery of the vehicle has been delayed until better weather.

Updates to come.

Trucks lined up on Highway 1 due to poor weather conditions on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Drive BC)

Trucks lined up on Highway 1 due to poor weather conditions on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Drive BC)

