Maintenance will close one lane of the Bruhn Bridge from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 29-August 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Traffic disruption expected on Highway 1 at Bruhn Bridge

Bridge maintenance will close one lane of the TCH beginning March 19

Bridge maintenance is expected to close one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway along RW Bruhn Bridge west of Sicamous on Tuesday, March 19.

The traffic disruptions are expected to last until Thursday, March 21. Traffic will be reduced to a single alternating lane between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

In November 2018, one of the Bruhn Bridge’s railings was damaged when a semi crashed into it. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told the Eagle Valley News a temporary fix would be in place by the end of March allowing the bridge’s pedestrian walkway to reopen.

Traffic on the TCH will also be disrupted east of Sicamous due to electrical maintenance on a stretch of highway running from just east of the Perry River Bridge to a rest area just west of Three Valley Gap. Drivers should expect single lane alternating traffic on portions of the highway from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays until March 28.

Electrical maintenance on the highway is also underway between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until March 20 between Taft Road and the Enchanted Forest Frontage Road.

