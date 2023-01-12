Traffic reduced to single lane at Bruhn Bridge, Highway 1, in Sicamous

Work on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous is underway, and traffic at the Highway 1 structure is expected to be reduced to single lane, alternating until Sunday, Jan. 15. (BC Transportation photo)

The Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous will be open to single lane, alternating traffic only for the remainder of this week.

Until Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m., travellers should be prepared for possible delays at the Highway 1 bridge.

Crews are completing permanent repairs to the bridge’s guardrail which was damaged last summer in a multi-vehicle collision. A temporary concrete replacement has been in place since the damage was done.

