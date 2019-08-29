A fire broke out in a unit in Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Chase sometime after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. (Rick Koch photo)
UPDATE: Home badly damaged in Chase mobile home park fire
Social media report residents are safe in Whispering Pines blaze, but no official confirmation yet
Update:
A fire broke out in one unit at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Chase, sometime after 3 p.m. Thursday. Unconfirmed reports on social media are that everyone is safe, but no word yet from fire officials.
Original story:
Reports on social media indicate at least one of the units in the Whispering Pines trailer park at the east end of Chase has caught fire.
It is unclear if emergency crews are on scene or if more than one trailer is affected.
More to come.
A trailer caught fire in a trailer park at the east end of Chase. (Robin Ramsay-Fiddick/Facebook)
