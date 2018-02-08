Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Revelstoke and Golden Thursday morning due to a high avalanche danger. (Twitter/LaoneHuman)

“Revelstuck” is living up to its nickname this morning.

Now into the second day of a winter storm warning, the highways around Revelstoke are closed Thursday morning.

Environment Canada had issued a winter storm warning for West Columbia and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. Between 5 and 10 cm are expected by midday before the system moves out of the area.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning says. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed this morning to eastbound traffic from Sicamous to Revelstoke due to a high avalanche hazard. The estimated time of opening is noon. The road will be closed in both directions between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. for avalanche control.

Parks BC was telling us closer to 5pm, sooner would be nice though 😁 pic.twitter.com/yPgvnCRx5P — One Human (@LaoneHuman) February 8, 2018

Hwy. 1 between Revelstoke and Golden is closed this morning due to a high avalanche hazard. The estimated time of opening is noon.

DriveBC is also reporting that Hwy. 23 is closed in both directions from Revelstoke to Mica Dam due to a high avalanche hazard. The estimated time of opening is not available.

#BCHwy23 is Closed from #Revelstoke to Mica Dam due to high avalanche hazards. No estimated time of opening. Next update 2:00 PMhttps://t.co/AOQ7OZsvO7 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 8, 2018

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.