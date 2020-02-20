Update: Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous partially reopens

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous is being disrupted as crews work to recover a wrecked vehicle.
Drive BC reported a full highway closure approximately eight kilometres west of Sicamous at 2:30 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 20. The closure was due to a vehicle incident and motorists were being advised to expect delays.
Emergency crews responded to the wrecked vehicle. According to highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads, crews were working to recover the vehicle involved in the accident beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to AIM, westbound traffic is still being affected.
