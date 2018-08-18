Trans Canada Highway opened again near Sicamous

The Trans Canada Highway between Sicamous and Malakwa has been cleared of debris following a motor vehicle incident shortly after 6 p.m.
The road had been closed while crews assessed the situation.
Drive BC reports the highway was cleared at Myllinemi Road, between the two Shuswap communities, just after 7:30 p.m. You can expect delays due to congestion.
CLEARED – #BCHwy1 following vehicle incident at Myllinemi Rd between #Sicamous and #Malakwa. Expect delays due to congestion.
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 19, 2018