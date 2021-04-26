Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara

Hummingbirds arrive to feed in Leonor Pardo’s Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Vergara

Trans Mountain ordered to delay pipeline construction in B.C. bird nesting area

Trans Mountain confirmed the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River

Environment and Climate Change Canada has ordered a halt to construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline through a forest in Burnaby, B.C., until the end of bird nesting season.

The department said the order was issued following an enforcement officer’s visit to the site prompted by complaints that nests of the Anna’s hummingbird and other migratory birds were being damaged.

“Given that it is nesting season, migratory birds are particularly vulnerable at this time,” it said in an emailed statement.

“Cutting vegetation and trees or carrying out other disruptive activities such as bulldozing or using chainsaws and heavy machinery in the vicinity of active nests will likely result in disturbance or destruction of those nests.”

It said construction is paused until Aug. 20.

The department issued orders following two on-site inspections, it said.

It gave a verbal order on April 12, which asked the company to “immediately refrain from disturbing, destroying or taking a nest or an egg of a migratory bird” in the 1,000-metre area along Highway 1.

Trans Mountain was also ordered to immediately stop or shut down any activity, including tree trimming and cutting that may require the use of heavy machinery including bulldozers and chainsaws that could disturb and destroy nests.

About 10 days later, the department ordered the company to put up signs in the area that say no activity is allowed during the nesting period.

Trans Mountain confirmed that the order applied to a 900-metre area along the Brunette River for the duration of the nesting period.

“While Trans Mountain endeavours to conduct tree clearing activities outside of the migratory bird nesting periods, this is not always feasible,” it said in a statement.

Anna’s hummingbirds and other bird species found in the area such as song sparrows, pine siskins, robins and black-capped chickadees are protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

The company said it is in talks with Environment and Climate Change Canada to determine how it can mitigate the disturbance to migratory birds during the nesting period.

“Trans Mountain’s policies and procedures for the protection of migratory birds and their habitat were developed in consultation with stakeholders and communities and have been extensively reviewed by federal and provincial regulatory authorities,” it said.

READ MORE: 8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trans Mountain pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. plans to share AstraZeneca stockpile based on urgent need, pending FDA clearance
Next story
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

An equipment problem was responsible for a three-hour power outage in parts of Salmon Arm on Sunday, April 25. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Power outage in Salmon Arm not caused by usual difficulties

About 2,500 BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap and North Okanagan were without power on April 25

Writer opposed to the prospect of granting a company a licence to bottle groundwater in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Proposed Salmon Arm bottled water operation prompts opposition

“Water should be treated as a common good to be shared by everyone.”

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU recreation centre for Interior Health’s ongoing COVID-19 immunization clinics. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm resident grateful for vaccination experience

After challenges with booking, resident impressed by process and friendly staff

Volunteers stop for lunch during Sicamous’ community cleanup on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Contributed)
Sicamous pride shines, as does community after annual cleanup

Volunteers spend day picking up refuse, sprucing up gardens

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna opens Bernard parking spaces for patio expansion

Full closure of Bernard still slated for this summer

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Most Read