A cat on the transformer before it blew. (Lake Country BC ~ one community Facebook photo)

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

A transformer blew in Lake Country this morning, killing a cat that had made its way up the power pole.

Around 10:30 a.m. crews responded to the blown transformer at Lodge Road and Sherman Drive.

Members of the Facebook group Lake Country ~ one community said the cat died and was taken away by fire crews.

According to BC Hydro, the cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, resulting in the blown fuse and a loud bang.

Seven customers were without power from 10:30 a.m. until just after noon.

The Lake Country Fire Department was not available for comment.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap Market News Year in Review – February

Just Posted

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – February

A look back at events that made headlines in February.

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – March

A look back at events that made headlines in March.

Waiting for the sun: a historical look at the Twelve Days of Christmas

Salmon Arm’s Les Ellenor breaks down the 12 days and their significance

Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

Idling overrated: Shuswap drivers urged to drive cold vehicles after 30 seconds

City of Salmon Arm adds idling information, links to its website

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Transformer blows, reportedly kills cat in Lake Country

The cat was allegedly on the pole when the transformer blew

Bull dog stolen from homeless man in Vernon

$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna

Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Few flurries forecast for Christmas Day in Okanagan-Shuswap, no highway closures

Normal winter driving conditions so far with slippery sections on Coquihalla

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

Most Read