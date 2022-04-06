Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Sayward is 74 km north of Campbell River. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Transportation Safety Board investigating helicopter collision on Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a collision involving a helicopter in Sayward.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward. The team will be investigating what TSB calls “a collision with terrain of a helicopter.”

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m.

Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter. It occured in what TSB called “a remote area of northern Vancouver Island near Sayward.”

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

RELATED: Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Sayward firefighter loses house to fire just days before Christmas


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crashNewsSayward

Previous story
Sex traps could muzzle mating of Asian giant ‘murder hornets,’ slow spread to B.C.
Next story
Raw sewage flowing at Okanagan trailer park; owner can’t afford repairs

Just Posted

Music of the Night: The Concert Tour stops at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on April 26, 2022. (Music of the Night photo)
Musical celebration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber coming to Salmon Arm

Pamela Wiegand and her children, from left, Riley, Cameron and Olive are now without a permanent home after their house in the 3100 block of Cedar Drive in Blind Bay burned to the ground on Tuesday, April 5. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap home burns to ground, mom and three children lose all belongings, family cat

The Reinecker Creek Trail System above Margaret Falls has been closed temporarily for logging. (CSRD photo)
Shuswap trail system closed for logging, removal of trees infested with bark beetle

Middle distance cross-country race medal winners Natalie Wilkie, with a silver, poses with Ukraine’s Oleksandra Kononova, gold, and Iryna Bui, bronze, at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. (Shannon Galea/Canadian Paralympic Committee photo)
Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie reflects on expectations, success at 2022 Games