Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected for the Okanagan Connector. (File)

Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says its “almost too late” to travel today

Snow is on the way and according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist it’s not going to be a lot of fun, unless of course you are a winter enthusiast.

According to Environment Canada, snow is anticipated to begin this evening, with 10 cm of snow expected for Central Okanagan communities, Sicamous, and Grand Forks. The rest of the Okanagan should see snowfall accumulations near 5 cm.

“All of the high terrains around Kelowna will get heavy amounts of snow here over the next 48 hours,” said Lundquist.

The roads leaving the Okanagan are looking worse. On the Okanagan Connector, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected and 30 to 60 cm is expected on the Coquihalla and parts of Roger’s Pass.

Lundquist said those with travel plans today need to leave “now” or risk some pretty shoddy conditions.

“No matter what direction you’re going, there’s something to be looking at,” he said.

“If people need to travel, it’s almost too late — they need to go right now. By the middle of the evening, the snow is going to start.”

Once the snow does start, Lundquist said drivers need to pay close attention to DriveBC to monitor road conditions. He added that the next break in the snow is likely to be Saturday afternoon, so it may be best to put off travel plans until later in the weekend.

Lundquist, also looking on the bright side of things, said this is great news for the ski hills.

“It’s like a dream come true for Big White, right?”

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twit0ter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog bite incident, rumours prompt animal policy review for North Okanagan-Shuswap schools
Next story
South Korean ski team has $20,000 of gear stolen in Vernon

Just Posted

Man trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

Travellers beware: Lots of snow coming for Okanagan exits

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says its “almost too late” to travel today

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected by Friday afternoon

Dog bite incident, rumours prompt animal policy review for North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

SD83 briefs: Superintendent says dogs kept on leash during student pick up/drop off not an issue

1.7 million fish released into Thompson, Okangan and Shuswap lakes

Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. releases 2019 year-end report

BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Princeton baker builds giant gingerbread house

It looks good enough to eat and almost big enough to sit… Continue reading

Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

Only 24 licensed products initially, says Liquor Distribution Branch

South Korean ski team has $20,000 of gear stolen in Vernon

Vernon RCMP seeking tips from Dec. 2 incident

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Sicamous history in pictures

Danny the horse pulls the unnamed passengers of a sleigh across the… Continue reading

Most Read