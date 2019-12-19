UPDATE: Additional outage leaves nearly 1,000 Shuswap residents without power

The outage is now one of six affecting residents in the Shuswap

A power outage caused by a tree falling across power lines affected 597 Shuswap residents the morning of Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (BC Hydro)

Another outage has left nearly 1,000 Shuswap residents without power this morning, adding to the over 700 others experiencing the same issue.

The outage, which occurred at 5:40 this morning, stretches from East of Tappen Valley Rd.,to North of 60th Ave to West of Trans Canada Highway. BC Hydro reports 983 residents have been affected and the cause is still under investigation.

—

A series of power outages have left some Shuswap residents without power this morning.

A total of five outages, four reported in Salmon Arm and one in Sicamous, has left over 700 residents looking for their flashlights. The largest of these outages is in the Malakwa area and has affected 597 residents since 2:11 this morning.

Crews are on site working to restore power to 600 customers in the Malakwa area. They’re sharing updates here: https://t.co/koUsSt9Jaa pic.twitter.com/zqQT2R2RzA — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 19, 2019

Three of the five outages in Salmon Arm were caused by trees falling across BC Hydro power lines, the remaining two are still under investigation and reportedly affect less than five residents each.

