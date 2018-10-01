Flames roar through the grandstand at Kin Race Track July 2014. (File photo)

Trial for serial arson suspect begins in Vernon

William Munton, born 1961, is charged with 19 counts of arson

More than four years after a string of arsons struck the North Okanagan, a Vernon man suspected of igniting the fires will stand trial.

William Murray Phelps Munton, born 1961, will appear in Vernon Supreme Court in front of a judge and jury Monday, Oct. 1. The matter is expected to take three weeks.

Munton is charged with 19 counts of arson relating to fires in the area between May and November 2014, including one that burned down the historic grandstand at Kin Race Track.

“The arsons were a significant safety concern for our community,” said RCMP Supt. Jim McNamara in October 2016.

Other properties damaged by fire during that time frame include a pair of boats, two motorhomes, two vehicles, a duplex under construction, a recycling bin, wooden pallets and fruit boxes.

Munton, a former teacher in Salmon Arm, is not in custody.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

