The community is rallying around Phil Hotzon who needs a new electric tricycle. (Contributed)

The community is rallying around Phil Hotzon who needs a new electric tricycle. (Contributed)

Tricycle for Phil: Support pours in for Kelowna man with traumatic brain injury

Phil Hotzon lost his electric tricycle after falling into Mill Creek, fundraiser aims to replace it

Parkinson Recreation Centre staff are excited about helping one of their clients get back on the road with a new tricycle.

Ali Westlund, Mariko Siggers and Andrew Baron have organized a GoFundMe for Phil Hotzon, a regular patron and volunteer at the facility, raising funds to replace his damaged electric tricycle after a tumble late last month.

Ten years ago, Hotzon suffered a traumatic brain injury, which left him with some mobility issues. As a result of the injury, he can’t drive, so he uses a tricycle to get to his appointments and other activities.

Over the past year, Hotzon saved up enough money for a new electric tricycle.

“He purchased it last year but due to COVID, it took a long time to come in. There were supply shortages, so he just got it about two months ago,” she said.

“He loves this bike and he just got it, but now it’s gone.”

On April 30, Hotzon was leaving the recreation centre on his tricycle, using the trail that runs beside Mill Creek. On her way home from work, Siggers was cycling towards Hotzon and moved over to give him some space.

“He was trying to be courteous, and he moved over too. But the spot he chose to move into had quite a drop from the sidewalk to the grass,” Siggers said.

Siggers said as soon as he moved and tipped over, he fell into the creek, along with his electric tricycle. After a while, two other men in the area came over and helped Siggers pull Hotzon out of the water. She said the creek was rushing fast at the time, so it took a long time before they were able to pull the tricycle out of the water.

But by then, the frame had been bent and water damaged the electric components. Kelowna E-Ride, where Hotzon purchased his tricycle, said it was unsalvageable.

People who work with him in his programs at the recreation centre decided to put together a fundraiser to get him a new tricycle.

In just 16 hours, the fundraiser had raised $2,680, over half of the $4,500 goal.

Westlund said Hotzon has no idea they’ve even put a fundraiser together for him, but they know he will be happy and excited once they break the news to him.

“Phil is such a face in the community. Every single person wants to help him out and not because we asked them for help, but because they know and love him,” she said.

“He volunteers in programs when he’s not participating in them; he does anything he possibly can to help out. He is such a positive force and everyone who meets him loves him.”

Siggers said she’s thankful the community has stepped up.

“Everybody here just wants to help. We’re showing how much we care, and it’s awesome,” she said.

“We appreciate everybody’s support. Thank you.”

To help Hotzon replace his tricycle and get back on the road, visit his fundraising page.

READ MORE: Kelowna skateboarders hope to get Lower Mission park

READ MORE: 2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging
Next story
UBCO researcher examining therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs

Just Posted

Letter writer concerned there was a lack of notice by School District 83 regarding the May 12 board meeting on the district’s Long Range Facilities Plan. Discussion at the meeting is expected to focus on Salmon Arm schools, including the J.L. Jackson campus. (Google maps image)
Letter: Public provided little notice on Salmon Arm school facilities meeting

Writer questions what constitutes proper communication

School District 83 trustees host a special meeting on Wednesday, May 12, to once again discuss the district’s Long Range Facilities Plan. (File photo)
School trustees host special meeting to tackle Salmon Arm facilities

Afternoon online meeting planned for Wednesday, May 12

The Sprig of Heather restaurant at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum features a 40-by-40 foot covered pavilion in the heart of the public garden. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney Heritage Village preps for opening of new attractions

No date set yet, new highlights will be Sprig of Heather restaurant, Children’s Discovery Centre

A topographic (3D) perspective captured from Google Earth, to create a perspective of the approximate proposed cut block outlines on Mount Ida in relation familiar local landmarks. (Alex Inselberg image)
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

Fire chief explains proposed cut complements wildfire risk reduction efforts

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Michelle St. Pierre, UBCO’s 2021 graduate student researcher of the year, is hoping to change the discussion surrounding the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs. (UBCO photo)
UBCO researcher examining therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs

Michelle St. Pierre has been researching the use of psychedelics since 2015

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

Have you seen David Melanson?
Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

David Melanson was last seen in the Kamloops area

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden for “Captain” Kelly, a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer. (GoFundMe.com)
Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer

“Captain” Kelly was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

Most Read