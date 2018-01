Eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway through Salmon Arm has ground to a halt after five large transport trucks have spun out on Tank Hill near McGuire Lake.

A plow truck is on hand to assist and the RCMP are diverting eastbound traffic around the stuck semi trucks via 4 Street NE.

At least two more semi trucks are lined up at the bottom of the hill waiting for the highway to be cleared.

More to come.

