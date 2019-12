Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

A semi hauling dirt and gravel lost part of its load at the intersection of 32nd Street and 39th Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 10, shortly after 11 a.m. (Kerry Hutter - photo)

Southbound traffic through Vernon on Highway 97 is backed up and moving very slowly after a semi-truck carrying a load of dirt and gravel appeared to have an electrical problem.

The incident happened at the traffic light southbound on 32nd Street at 39th Avenue just after 11 a.m.

Photos show a heap of dirt and gravel out on the road below the trailer.

Use caution if heading toward that area.

