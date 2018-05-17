Truck, SUV collide in residential Salmon Arm neighbourhood

A heavily damaged truck sits on 12th Ave. SE while fire and ambulance crews attend to the scene of a two-vehicle collision. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Police, fire crews and an ambulance are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision early Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at 12th Avenue SE and 15th Street SE. The incident took place at approximately 1 p.m.

The damaged vehicles, one black Dodge pick-up truck and one black Ford SUV, remain partially in the roadway and crews have the area blocked off, as paramedics are assessing the people involved in the crash.

The truck has serious damage to its front end, while the SUV is damaged on the front and side of the vehicle.

More to come as information becomes available.

A black Dodge truck and black Ford SUV collided at the intersection of 12 Avenue and 15 Street SE May 17. Both vehicles received heavy damage and paramedics tended to occupants though it appears no serious injuries occured during the crash. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)