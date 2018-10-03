Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

In the wake of recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump mocking the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault say they are concerned this could create a chilling effect that makes women hesitant to come forward.

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, prompting Trump to deride her for not knowing answers to questions about the 1980s night in question.

Some are calling on Canada’s self-proclaimed feminist prime minister and his cabinet to take a public stand against Trump’s comments in support of women who have been victims of sexual violence.

READ MORE: Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight; defiant Kavanaugh fights back

But Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef would not do so today.

She would only say her government believes those who say they’ve been assaulted and will support them.

Ottawa-based sexual-violence educator Julie Lalonde says she believes the Trudeau government is treading carefully out of fear of “poking the bear” while it finalizes a testy trade negotiation with the U.S. — a situation she calls unacceptable.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Just Posted

Okanagan wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

Sicamous council supports application for electric vehicle funding

Eagle Valley Transportation Society seeks $25,000 through CSRD fund

Salmon Symposium focuses on practical solutions

First Nations, other experts share strategies for saving fish

Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Chris Mazurkewich attends final IH board meeting

Red Dress Walk honours, remembers missing North Okanagan women

Walk starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Enderby Thursday, Oct. 4

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

Most Read