Tulameen fire chief warns of rapidly rising river

The Tulameen River is rising rapidly on Sunday Nov. 14. Photo contributed

Tulameen Fire Chief Jody Woodford is warning residents about the quickly rising Tulameen River.

“Heavy rain is continuing and the river level is rising,” Woodford told the Spotlight Sunday, Nov. 14.

She advised people “to be safe around the water’s edge, and keep close watch on children and pets.”

