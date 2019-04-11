Turbidity prompts North Okanagan water source swap

Kal Lake switched to Duteau Creek

The Regional District of North Okanagan wishes to inform customers of Greater Vernon Water that the Kalamalka Lake water source was turned off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 due to increased turbidity in the water.

The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on increased turbidity due to a combination of milfoil removal near Kalamalka beach and spring run-off. Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake.

See also: RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

Customers who are not normally on the DCWTP will notice that the water is much softer and the water has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will continue to monitor water quality, notify customers of any further changes and when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.

Please see the RDNO Website for more information.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan city chews on homelessness, attainable housing strategies

Just Posted

Tread lightly – one kilometre of Salmon Arm pavement worth $150,000

City’s 2019 paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Teacher wants to add beauty to tunnel under Highway 1

City council to decide how much it will contribute to mural project

Want a new job? Head over to the Black Press Extreme Career and Education Fair

Career fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kelowna

Shuswap man who fatally struck motorcyclist to undergo psychiatric assessment

Raymond Edward Swann, 58, was determined to be not criminally responsible for the crash

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Vernon Cadets to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

Organizers are hosting a final fundraiser for the trip at the Kalamalka Hotel on Wednesday, April 24.

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Poor driving conditions expected in B.C.’s interior

Playdate event in South Okanagan to help lonely adults find new friends

Speed dating but for friendship coming to Penticton

Most Read