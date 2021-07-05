Two $1,150 fines issued for campfires in North Okanagan

Extreme heat, smoky skies, wildfires and related devastation weren’t enough to convince everyone of the importance of the current fire ban.
On Friday night, July 2/3, the BC Conservation Officer Service issued fines to two individuals for having campfires, one in the Enderby area and the other in Vernon.
In both cases, fines of $1,150 were issued under the Wildfire Act.
Category 2 and 3 campfires were both prohibited as of noon on June 30. Those found in violation can be fined $1,150 and may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.
According to the B.C. government, if a contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, those responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.
North Okanagan BCCOS issued two tickets Friday night to individuals who lit campfires during the fire ban #Vernonbc #Salmonarm fines totalled $2300 pic.twitter.com/QUCHflhU8J
— BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) July 5, 2021
Conservation Officer Service personnel have been out enforcing the campfire ban. To report an illegal fire call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.