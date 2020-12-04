Two arrested after attack at Vernon home

A police presence reported outside a Vernon home for the past few days is linked to an assault.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 3500 block of 39th Avenue Wednesday, Dec. 2. Inside the home, one individual was assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“Two people responsible for the attack were located and arrested by responding officers and remain in custody at this time pending a future court appearance,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Marked police vehicles have been reported outside the home and another on 43rd Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road for several days. Terleski said the two homes linked to the incident are still being investigated.

The team investigating remains on scene at both locations “to ensure all available evidence related to this incident is gathered,” Terleski said.

“There is no threat to the safety of the public and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

No other information will be released at this time.

READ MORE: Out in full force: Vernon police counter-attack impaired driving

READ MORE: Small businesses hurt by federal COVID-19 response: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.