La Carraia Gelato was broken into and had cash, equipment and some cookies stolen Oct. 4, 2021. (La Carraia Gelato/Facebook photo)

La Carraia Gelato was broken into and had cash, equipment and some cookies stolen Oct. 4, 2021. (La Carraia Gelato/Facebook photo)

Two arrested after gelato shop smash and grab in Vernon

Investigation links one man to string of recent break-ins downtown

Two Vernon men are facing charges after a smash-and-grab spree downtown early Oct. 5.

Vernon police learned of a break and enter after a member of the public reported the door of the new gelato shop on 29th Avenue was smashed in as they passed by around 3 a.m.

La Carraia Gelato owner Fakri Fituri said thieves smashed the glass door at the 3000 29 Ave. location around 11:30 p.m., Oct. 4.

Once inside, Fituri said they took an iPad, money from the register and a cookie jar.

The investigation pointed to two people believed to be responsible for the break and enter, said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“As a result of the arrest, additional evidence was obtained by police linking one of the men to a number break and enters that occurred previously in the city.”

Jordan Andrew Penner, 32, is facing five counts of break and enter and 30-year-old Cody Alan MacDonald is charged with one count of break and enter.

Fituri said he’s felt a lot of love come through the doors Tuesday after sharing pictures of the damages online.

“That’s what Vernon is all about,” he said. “It’s such a great community.”

“The impact these types of crime have on our local businesses is significant,” Terleski said.

“We remain committed to work with our downtown partners to target and disrupt this type of criminal activity in our community.”

Both men remain in custody awaiting their next court appearance.

CrimeVernon

Previous story
B.C. senior home staff still struggling in COVID-19 ‘marathon’
Next story
Bomb squad removes suspicious object from Vernon alley

Just Posted

Shuswap residents paddled in support of North Shore fire departments at Indigo Bay on Oct. 3, 2021. (Kirsten Haglund/Facebook)
Shuswap paddlers raise over $1,250 for local volunteer fire departments

Karen Brown is concerned discussions around the proposed incorporation of the South Shuswap will lead to heightened tensions within the community. (Google maps)
OPINION: Respectful discussions around South Shuswap incorporation encouraged

Two serious collisions occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Tappen area Oct. 4, the first at Ford Road involved a fatality and the second, at James Road, left one person with serious injuries. The White Post Auto Museum sits between the two roads. (File photo)
One person seriously injured in second Highway 1 collision near Tappen

Revered Neskonlith Elder Mary Thomas is one of several people featured in the 2007 documentary, Fallen Feather, outlining the history of residential schools in Canada. She died the year the film was completed. (Contributed)
2007 film on residential schools includes Neskonlith Elder’s memories from Kamloops