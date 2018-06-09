University of B.C. in Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

RCMP at the University of British Columbia are warning the public to be careful when purchasing items online after a student and friend were assaulted and robbed.

A student had arranged to buy a computer from someone online, but when he and a friend got back home, he found what appeared to be child pornography on the machine.

RCMP did not say when this happened or what website the student had used. A request for more detail has not yet been returned.

“They confronted the suspect about the content, and then agreed to meet the suspect in a parkade to exchange the computer,” Staff Sgt. Chuck Lan said in a release.

They were met by four men who attacked and robbed them, and forced one of them into a vehicle while the other escaped and reported what was happening to police.

“University RCMP immediately responded and took four suspects into custody. The four men are facing several charges.”

Mounties urge anyone meeting an anonymous person online to buy or sell items to do so in a public place or at a police detachment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

Just Posted

Lincoln Yarama riding high in the rodeo world

Chase student to defend championship title in Merritt

Reaching out to Okanagan homeless veterans

VETS Canada creating network across Okanagan Valley

A better way of voting?

Talk will look at advantages of proportional representation in light of upcoming BC referendum.

RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don’t want to end up being your unanticipated grad date

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

Two attacked at UBC after discovering child porn on online seller’s computer

RCMP warn people to meet in a public place when meeting to exchange goods bought or sold online

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

B.C. girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

5 things to do in Kelowna that will keep you dry

Want to avoid the rain? We’ve got you covered

Most Read