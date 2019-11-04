A bald eagle sits on a piling by the Macaulay Salmon Hatchery in Juneau, Alaska, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Michael S. Lockett | Juneau Empire)

Two bald eagles found shot dead in Alberta

One bird was found in the Fort McMurray area, and another in Wetaskiwin

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the shooting of two bald eagles in separate areas of the province.

The provincial agency says a juvenile eagle was killed in the Fort McMurray area sometime between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, then left to waste.

The second raptor involved a mature eagle found dead Oct. 20 and possibly killed the same day in a pheasant release site in the Wetaskiwin region.

The agency says there is no indication the killings are connected and it’s looking for tips from the public to help find whoever was responsible.

The bald eagle is a protected species in Alberta and there is no hunting season for it.

READ MORE: Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

ALSO READ: Video of Alberta police officer running over wounded deer sparks outrage

The maximum penalty for killing one of the birds is a $100,000 fine or possibly two years in jail.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing
Next story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Just Posted

Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada removes 53 buoys, tags another 186

Shuswap Middle School tackling inadequate nutrition with weekly soup lunch

The program will provide healthy food while teaching cooking and leadership skills.

Sicamous Eagles mauled by Revelstoke Grizzlies in double-header losses

The Sicamous squad reatins third place in their division after two weekend losses.

PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

City Dance, which operates in Vernon and Salmon Arm, showcases dance to appreciative crowd

Word on the street: What will you be thinking during this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies?

As Remembrance Day approaches the Observer took to the streets to ask… Continue reading

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Fungi fascination blooms in Okanagan

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Most Read