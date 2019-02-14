Two days of snow, two dozen crashes in one Okanagan city

Watch out for slick roads around the Central Okanagan

Two days of snow, and nearly two dozen crashes.

Winter came late and it seems like it hit Central Okanagan motorists hard.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that all those crashes were logged in just 31 hours, but he had no doubt that there were many other collisions that were not reported to police.

“The majority of the collisions resulted in minor property damages and involved single motor vehicles,” said O’Donaghey. “None of the crashes resulted in any serious injuries.”

There were a few multi vehicle crashes that occurred along the stretch of Highway 97 between Lake Country and Vernon, on Bridge Hill along Highway 97 headed into West Kelowna and along the highway near Elk Road in West Kelowna.

As many as two hit and run collisions reportedly took place where vehicle operators allegedly sideswiped another vehicle and failed to stop to exchange particulars.

“Of interest, a vehicle left stuck in the snow after it had careened off a busy city roadway was further damaged when a second vehicle left the roadway and collided with the un-occupied car,” he said.

It’s not unusual for crash numbers to spike this time of year.

ICBC data released Wednesday indicated that crashes are at an “all time high” in February, the month sees 340 casualty-involved crashes from drivers driving carelessly.

The Coquihalla has already been closed twice this week, and crashes have held up Highway 1 and Highway 3 in the Okanagan-Shuswap area.

READ MORE: Coquihalla reopens after ambulance rear-ended while paramedics help patients

READ MORE: Hay bales litter road as crash closes Hwy. 1

Treacherous road conditions were also reported yesterday due to the snowfall.


