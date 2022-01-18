Two drivers lose vehicles after Salmon Arm RCMP check for impairment

Salmon Arm RCMP took two impaired drivers off the road.
On Jan. 14, officers responded to a call on 3rd Street SW where they found a “confused” driver, reported Staff Sgt. Scott West.
After detecting the smell of alcohol, police determined the driver was impaired and served them with a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. Their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Two days later, RCMP received a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Park Hill Road in Canoe. West said officers quickly determined the driver was intoxicated. After he failed a roadside screening breath test, he too was served an immediate driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
