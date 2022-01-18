Two vehicles were impounded after Salmon Arm RCMP checked drivers for impairment in January 2022. (File photo)

Two drivers lose vehicles after Salmon Arm RCMP check for impairment

Incidents in Salmon Arm and Canoe lead to driving prohibitions, impounding of vehicles

Salmon Arm RCMP took two impaired drivers off the road.

On Jan. 14, officers responded to a call on 3rd Street SW where they found a “confused” driver, reported Staff Sgt. Scott West.

After detecting the smell of alcohol, police determined the driver was impaired and served them with a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. Their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Two days later, RCMP received a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Park Hill Road in Canoe. West said officers quickly determined the driver was intoxicated. After he failed a roadside screening breath test, he too was served an immediate driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

