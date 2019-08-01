Two forest service roads east of Sicamous closed due to rockslides

The Shuswap Emergency Program has been notified of a pair of rockslides blocking forest service roads northeast of Sicamous.
Reports from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development indicates the Perry River Forest Service Road is blocked at the 40-km mark and the Craigellachie Anstey Gorge Forest Service Road is closed just past the 42-km mark.
Users are asked to avoid both roads as neither are passable. Crews are on site to asses the situation and the emergency program has stated they will provide an update when more information is available.
