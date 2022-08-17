BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)

Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

One located near Humamilt Lake, another in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park

Two new wildfires were added to the BC Wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17.

A wildfire near Humamilt Lake, cause unknown, is estimated at 0.01 hectares.

The location of the lightning-caused fire near Momich Lake Provincial Park is Cayenne Creek. Still small or ‘spot-sized,’ but slightly larger than the Humamilt Lake wildfire, it’s estimated to be 0.1 hectares.

Meanwhile the Mt. Grice-Hutchinson wildfire to the southeast, estimated at 7.9 hectares Wednesday afternoon, prompted an evacuation alert for five boat-in only cabins in Electoral Area F.

An evacuation alert warns of potential threat to life and/or property and is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Read more: UPDATE: Wildfire in North Shuswap grows to 7 hectares, evacuation alert issued

Read more: Swimming discouraged in Shuswap Lake where algae bloom can be seen



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Shuswap

Previous story
Swimming discouraged in Shuswap Lake where algae bloom can be seen

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service added two new wildfires to its wildfire map northwest of Seymour Arm Wednesday night, Aug. 17, one at Humamilt Lake and the other farther west in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park near Adams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service)
Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

Interior Health has issued what’s called a ‘cautionary advisory’ for the areas in light green around the perimeter of the Salmon Arm area of Shuswap Lake. Residents and visitors are asked to watch for an algae bloom and avoid contact with it. If you do contact it, rinse your body with clean water. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District map)
Swimming discouraged in Shuswap Lake where algae bloom can be seen

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, about 20 kilometres south of Seymour Arm, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire in North Shuswap grows to 7 hectares, evacuation alert issued

The City of Salmon Arm is hosting a public information session for people interested in running for mayor and council on Wednesday, Aug. 17. (File photo)
Sicamous and Salmon Arm hosting info sessions for prospective mayor and council candidates