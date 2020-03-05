University Canada West in downtown Vancouver. (ucanwest.ca)

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver have closed for the rest of the week after school officials were made aware a student may have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

University Canada West said in a statement online that it was made aware of the student’s potentially contraction of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday evening.

“We are confident that we have managed to contain the student who was potentially affected, and the deep-cleaning of our campuses is therefore a precautionary measure,” an online statement reads. “Students and staff who may have been in close contact with the affected students have been identified and contacted with information and advice.”

While the Vancouver campus on West Pender Street remains closed until further notice, the Visual College of Art and Design – located within the same building – will also be closed until Monday.

University Canada West said it is “too soon to speculate” on whether the virus has impacted any other students.

“We have only closed our campus and premises as a precaution,” the statement continues. “We remain ‘open’ via online resources, and our faculty and students are in direct contact virtually.”

There have been 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., the latest being a woman in her 80s who is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.

READ MORE: B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

WATCH: Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk, doctor says

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel
Next story
Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire at Salmon Arm homeless camp leaves one dead

Initial reports to fire crews described the sound of explosions

Okanagan Starbucks stop using reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

The coffee shop advised customers in a statement on Wednesday

Salmon Arm woman’s struggle with strata over therapy dog becomes human rights case

BC Human Rights Tribunal to rule on allegations of discrimination

Young Salmon Arm swimmer to enjoy beach vacation thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Time with Salmon Arm Sockeyes has had positive impact for 12-year-old after heart surgeries

Gale force winds down trees on Salmon Arm homes

One resident grateful only her garage sustained damage

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

Paramedics conduct coronavirus training at Kelowna General Hospital

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Okanagan students first choir to take on Canadian Paralympic song

Choral Showcase reveals collaboration with Shine, official song of 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Okanagan man pleads guilty to assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Most Read